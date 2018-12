CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo welcomed a new baby penguin to the world by posting some adorable pictures and videos to their Facebook page.

The first picture of the baby penguin the zoo posted was from when it was only one day old, and could barely keep its eyes open:

The zoo also posted a video of the baby penguin on its second day alive, where it can be heard chirping:

The name and the gender of the penguin were not released by the zoo to its Facebook page.