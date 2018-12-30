× 47 officers in the US have been fatally shot in the line of duty this year

(CNN) — Since the year began, 47 law enforcement officers across the US have been shot and killed in the line of duty, including a police officer in California making a traffic stop on the morning after Christmas.

The parameters CNN followed in this count are:

The officer was fatally shot this year

The officer was on duty at the time of the shooting

“The tragic deaths … (are) a stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement professionals face each and every day while protecting and serving our communities,” said Craig Floyd with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Too often, their service and sacrifice are taken for granted.”

December 26

Newman (California) Police Officer Ronil Singh

Singh, 33, was gunned down while making a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. in a mostly residential part of Newman, a city of 11,000 located about 70 miles east of San Jose. A native of Fiji, Singh had been with the Newman Police Department since 2011.

December 13

DeKalb County (Georgia) Police Officer Edgar Isidro Flores

Flores, 24, was shot while conducting a traffic stop in suburban Atlanta. The suspect fled his vehicle, produced a handgun and shot Flores before being shot and killed by responding officers. Flores had been hired by the police department in May 2017.

November 29

Deputy US Marshal Chase White

White, 41, was shot and killed in Tucson, Arizona, while serving a Tucson Police felony warrant. The suspect opened fire before barricading himself in his home and eventually surrendering to police. White had joined the service in 2015.

November 19

Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez

Jimenez, 28, was shot and killed after responding to a domestic disturbance outside Mercy Hospital in Chicago. As police arrived on the scene the suspect fatally shot his ex-fiancee and then ran into the hospital, exchanging shots with officers and striking Jimenez. The officer had served with the Chicago Police Department for 18 months.

November 8

Ventura County (California) Sheriff’s Deputy Ron Helus

Sheriff’s deputy Helus, who was set to retire, was among about a dozen people killed when a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. Helus was shot multiple times as he entered the bar with a California Highway Patrol officer.

October 22

Florence County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Deputy Farrah B. Turner

Deputy Turner succumbed to injuries she received on October 3. She was among seven officers shot while serving a warrant at a residence. Sgt. Terrence Carraway (listed below) died earlier.

October 20

Gwinnett County (Georgia) Police Officer Antwan Toney

Officer Antwan Toney, who had just turned 30, was responding with another officer to a call of possible marijuana use. Toney was shot at from inside the suspect vehicle as soon as he approached the car in a parking lot at a middle school. He was hit one time. The other officer, returned fire and dragged Toney away, and he died at a hospital.

October 17

North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin K. Conner

Trooper Conner pulled over a driver of a pickup truck for speeding a few miles from the South Carolina state line. The driver fired several shots, hitting the trooper, who died after being transported to a hospital.

October 3

Florence (South Carolina) Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway

Sgt. Carraway was heading home for the day when he received a call for urgent backup. Law enforcement officers were taking fire from a man inside a house. He was shot and killed during a two-hour standoff when deputies tried to execute a search warrant. Six other law enforcement officers and a 20-year-old who was in the home also were shot.

September 29

Brookhaven (Mississippi) Police Corporal Zach Moak and Patrolman James White

Moak, 31, and White, 35, were responding to a call about shots fired when they were killed in a shootout in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

September 17

Sacramento County (California) Deputy Sheriff Mark Stasyuk

Stasyuk was gunned down by a man as he and another deputy responded to a disturbance call at an auto parts store.

September 16

Sedgwick County (Kansas) Deputy Sheriff Robert Kunze

Kunze was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious person call. A struggle ensued when he tried to attemp the suspect and Kunze was shot.

September 14

Fort Worth (Texas) Police Officer Garrett Hull

Officer Hull was fatally shot while he was pursuing three robbery suspects. At the funeral, the police chief promoted Hull posthumously to corporal.

July 28

Fort Myers (Florida) Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller succumbed to a gunshot wound he received a week earlier. He was shot by a man who allegedly stole a cellphone and then ran from police.

July 25

Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski

The 17-year veteran was killed while he and other officers were trying to arrest a suspect, who was wanted on drug and gun charges, police said. When officers entered the home, the suspect fired multiple times at officers, the police chief said.

July 25

Arizona State Trooper Tyler Edenhofer

A person who was fighting with police along Interstate 10 near Phoenix took an officer’s gun and shot two Arizona state troopers. Trooper Tyler Edenhofer — an officer who was in training — was killed.

July 18

Hawaii County (Hawaii) Police Officer Bronson K. Kaliloa

Officer Kaliloa was fatally shot during a traffic stop of a wanted man, who opened fire. He was the first fatality from the state of Hawaii this year.

July 15

Weymouth (Massachusetts) Police Officer Michael Chesna

Chesna approached a suspect vandalizing a home, after the suspect crashed a vehicle and ran. When approached, he struck Chesna in the head with a rock, then stole Officer Chesna’s gun and fired, officials said. A stray bullet also struck and killed a woman in a nearby home.

July 2

New York State Police Trooper Nicholas Clark

Clark was fatally shot by a suspect considered to be suicidal after responding to a call in Erwin, New York.

June 15

Wyandotte County (Kansas) Deputy Sheriffs Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King

Rohrer and King were shot and killed during a transfer of an inmate to the courthouse for a hearing.

May 30

Dickinson County (Tennessee) Sergeant Daniel Baker

Baker was shot and killed during an altercation surrounding a stolen vehicle. Suspect Steven Wiggins was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

May 7

Highlands County (Florida) Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry, Jr.

Gentry was dispatched to a home regarding an animal abuse case when he was confronted by the suspect, who lived next door. The suspect then opened fire.

May 4

Terra Haute (Indiana) Police Officer Rob Pitts

Pitts, a veteran of Terre Haute police department, was shot and killed as he responded to a call at an apartment complex on May 4.

April 27

Nogales (Arizona) Police Officer Jesus Cordova

Cordova was killed after trying to pull over a carjacking suspect. The suspect got out of the car and opened fire. It was the first time since 1888 a Nogales Police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

April 25

Somerset County (Maine) police Cpl. Eugene Cole

Cole was shot and killed by a man who then drove off in his squad car. Cole, 62, was a father and an “outstanding” officer, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said.

Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander

Santander died a day after after he and a colleague were shot at a Home Depot. The suspected gunman was captured after a car chase. Santander, 27, was a three-year police veteran.

April 19

Gilchrist County (Florida) Sheriff’s Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey

Ramirez and Lindsey were killed when a man walked up to the window of the restaurant where they were eating and shot them without warning. The shooter was later found dead outside the business.

April 12

Yarmouth (Massachusetts) Police Officer Sean Gannon

Gannon was serving a warrant when he was shot and killed. He was a wonderful young man and “I’m going to miss him terribly,” Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Fredrickson said.

March 13

Pikeville (Kentucky) Police Officer Scotty Hamilton

Hamilton was shot and killed while on duty. Hamilton had been a member of the Pikeville Police Department since 2006.

March 9

Pomona (California) Police Officer Greggory Casillas

Rookie officer Greggory Casillas was shot to death while trying to arrest a man in Pomona. He was killed after a reported police chase ended with a suspect barricaded inside an apartment home. Another officer was also shot.

March 6

Clinton (Missouri) Police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton

Morton was shot and killed as he responded with other officers to a domestic disturbance call in Clinton. Two other officers also were shot. A 911 call was mistakenly traced to the wrong location, where officers were met with gunfire, a Missouri Highway Patrol official said.

March 2

Boone County (Indiana) Deputy Sheriff Jacob Pickett

Pickett was shot and killed as he and other deputies were assisting Lebanon police officers in a pursuit.

February 20

Mobile (Alabama) Police Officer Justin Billa

Billa was killed as he and others responded to a call of a woman found dead in a residential area. Billa was fatally shot as he tried to speak with the ex-husband of the victim. The man then killed himself.

February 13

Chicago (Illinois) Police Commander Paul Bauer

Bauer, 53, was killed February 13 while responding to a call in downtown Chicago. He went after a suspect who had an altercation with other officers and escaped. Bauer, a 31-year veteran, encountered that individual and was shot several times.

February 10

Westerville (Ohio) Police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli

The two were fatally shot February 10 as they responded to a 911 hangup call involving potential domestic abuse. Joering, 39, and Morelli, 54, were shot as they entered an apartment in Westerville, north of Columbus.

February 9

Locust Grove (Georgia) Police Officer Chase Maddox

Maddox, 26, was killed when he tried to assist two Henry County Sheriff’s deputies in arresting a man wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court. The shooting occurred in Locust Grove, a small town about 35 miles south of Atlanta. The suspect was killed.

February 7

Richardson (Texas) Police Officer David Sherrard

Sherrard, 37, was shot and killed when he responded with other officers to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in Richardson. When officers entered an apartment, a man began firing on the officers.

February 5

El Paso County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick

Flick was marking his 11th anniversary as a sheriff’s deputy with El Paso County when he and some colleagues were looking into a report of a vehicle theft on February 5. Flick, 34, was shot and killed — and three other law enforcement officers were shot and injured — during a struggle with a suspect in Colorado Springs. The suspect died, police said.

January 24

Adams County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm

Gumm and other deputies were chasing a man while investigating a report of an assault in Thornton, a city near Denver. When the deputies followed the man behind a home, the man pulled out a handgun and fired, hitting Gumm in the chest.

January 24

Detroit (Michigan) Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr.

Doss, 25, was shot in the head as he got out of his patrol car to respond to a domestic violence call. He died four days later.

January 18

Deputy US Marshal Christopher Hill in Pennsylvania

Hill, 45, was shot and killed in Harrisburg during an attempt to serve an arrest warrant. As officers tried to apprehend a woman who was wanted for making terroristic threats, a man inside opened fire. Hill and two other officers were struck. One of the officers shot and killed the shooter.

January 17

York County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Detective Michael Doty

Doty, 37, died of gunshot wounds he received a day earlier during the search for a man who shot a York County Sheriff’s canine handler. The handler was ambushed by the man, who was accused of attacking his wife. A SWAT team that included Doty responded to the incident, and the suspect shot the detective.

January 7

Pierce County (Washington) Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel A. McCartney

McCartney, 34, was shot and killed as he chased two burglary suspects after responding to a home invasion call in Frederickson. One of the suspects was found dead at the scene, and the other was apprehended later.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the number of police officers fatally shot in the line of duty since the start of 2018.