UPD DUI checkpoint results in one arrest after 563 vehicles stopped

MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department released the number of vehicles stopped and arrests made during a DUI checkpoint that was conducted in Millcreek Friday night.

During the checkpoint, which was located at 3401 S. Highland Drive, 563 vehicles were stopped, UPD officials said Saturday in a tweet.

Out of those stops, one person was arrested for DUI, one for an open container, one for drug possession, and a stolen car was recovered, UPD wrote.

UPD warned the DUI checkpoint would be conducted earlier in the week, urging drivers not to drive intoxicated.

Notice of DUI Checkpoint Date: December 28, 2018

Time: 9:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Location: 3400 S. Highland Dr. (Northbound) In an effort, to promote safe driving through the holiday season, the Unified Police Department… https://t.co/z03uQe4ObI — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) December 25, 2018