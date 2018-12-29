UPD DUI checkpoint results in one arrest after 563 vehicles stopped
MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department released the number of vehicles stopped and arrests made during a DUI checkpoint that was conducted in Millcreek Friday night.
During the checkpoint, which was located at 3401 S. Highland Drive, 563 vehicles were stopped, UPD officials said Saturday in a tweet.
Out of those stops, one person was arrested for DUI, one for an open container, one for drug possession, and a stolen car was recovered, UPD wrote.
UPD warned the DUI checkpoint would be conducted earlier in the week, urging drivers not to drive intoxicated.
40.686891 -111.875491