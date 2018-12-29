School bus driver saves up, buys Christmas gifts for every kid on his route

DALLAS — A school bus driver surprised kids from Lake Highlands Elementary school in Dallas this holiday season, by buying them gifts and having them waiting on his bus.

The school took to Facebook to share the good deed, saying the driver, Curtis Jenkins, asked the kids he drove what they wanted for Christmas.

Jenkins then bought the gifts the students said they wanted, and put them on his bus, the school said.

“This reminds us how much good there is in the world and how we should all strive to be a little more like Curtis,” the school said.