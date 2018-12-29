× Police: suspect arrested following fatal shooting at ‘One & Only’ bar in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A man is dead after an altercation at the One & Only bar in St. George led to a shooting overnight.

The St. George Police Department issued a press release stating the incident happened at the bar located at 64 North 800 East around 1:23 a.m.

Officers responded to calls of a man who had a gun, followed by reports of gunfire afterwards. When police arrived to the scene they were able to take 26-year-old Bronson Joseph Flynn into custody.

The 34-year-old man was administered first aid on the scene and was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the press release, the Investigations Division of the St. George Police Department found the shooting started as the result of a dispute between bar patrons.

Police are still investigating into the events that occurred after the confrontation, but said it ended when the victim was shot in front of a business nearby.

Officers said they found drug paraphernalia in Flynn’s possession and could smell alcohol on his breath.

Flynn was charged with homicide and 2 counts of aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon along with a variety of other charges. He was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim until relatives are notified.

If anyone witnessed the events at the One & Only bar last night, police ask you call the St. George Police Department Investigation Unit’s tip line at 435-627-4338.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.