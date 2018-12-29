× It’s been six months since a Utah woman was killed when a truck slammed into her outside a Starbucks. Prosecutors still haven’t seen the case.

It’s been more than six months since Erin Spilsbury Cooper has spoken with her sister, a therapist who was the outgoing yang to her more reserved yin. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Since she’s heard the advice that once grounded her. Since the call when her mother’s voice told her what she needed to know before it was said: Her sister was dead.

And more than six months later, her family is still waiting for answers.

The man who hit and killed Joslyn Spilsbury with his truck as she sat at a table outside a Millcreek Starbucks hasn’t been arrested or charged. Police haven’t finished and submitted their investigation to prosecutors, who will then decide whether they will file charges against 47-year-old West Walker of Oakley.

