Garage fire breaks out in North Ogden, fire crews work for hours to get blaze under control

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Crews responded to a garage fire in North Ogden Saturday afternoon, which took several hours to get under control.

The fire occurred near 700 East 2600 North, dispatch officials told Fox 13.

According to Ryan Barker with North View Fire, crews were dispatched to the fire at approximately 4:10 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they began to defensively attack the blaze, meaning no fire crew member attempted to access the garage. Instead, crews worked from outside the structure to get the fire under control.

Barker said the metal garage was used to store the owner’s personal items, including RV’s.

No other structures were immediately threatened at the time of this report, though Barker said a neighboring home began to flood due to the volume of water crews used to battle the blaze.

Barker said the homeowner was in the garage around 20 minutes prior to the fire starting.

Barker warned homeowners about fire risk during the winter months and encouraged the public to be careful when trying to warm up homes or buildings.

“Make sure you’re using conventional methods to heat your homes or businesses,” Barker said.