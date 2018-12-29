Cold front could bring snow to much of Utah Sunday to impact travel throughout the state

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

UTAH -- Large parts of Utah could see adverse road conditions as a cold front approaches the state, bringing snow and slush Sunday afternoon and evening.

UDOT said on its website Saturday that the cold front could push in through the northwest, then push through Northern Utah.

"This cold front looks to bring a period of moderate to heavy snow as the front pushes south, with lingering mountain snow showers behind it," UDOT said.

The storm could bring widespread snow or slush for the I-15 corridor and the Wasatch Mountains.

UDOT said the following roads could be impacted by winter weather conditions:

- I-15, Idaho to Cedar City

- I-84, Entire route

- I-80, Entire route

- I-70, I-15 junction to Fremont Junction

- US-6, NV border to Price

- US-40, Mainly from I-80 to Duchesne

- US-50, Entire route

- US-89, Entire route

- US-191, North of Vernal, Indian Canyon Summit, Moab to AZ border

- SR-20, Summit

- SR-14, Summit

- SR-143, Over Brian Head

- SR-190 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Entire Route

- SR-210 Little Cottonwood Canyon, Entire Route

