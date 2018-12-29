Bills, bills, bills! Lawmakers start filing bills for the 2019 Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers are getting the jump on bills ahead of the 2019 Utah State Legislative session.
Dozens of bills have already been filed ahead of the 45-day session, which begins at the end of January. Among them:
- A bill to criminalize the possession of synthetic urine, used to cheat drug tests.
- Domestic violence could be on the list to be denied bail.
- A bill to ban “distracted driving,” requiring all cell phone use in a vehicle to be hands free.
- A bill on gun locks and suicide prevention.
- A bill expanding on your right to a lawyer.
- A resolution promoting green forms of energy and other pushing nuclear and existing energy development in Utah.
- A bill has been filed defining support animals in Utah.
- A bill on affordable housing in Utah.
- Re-authorizing the sometimes controversial Commission for the Stewardship of Public Lands.
- A bill expanding Medicaid dental coverage to elderly patients.
- A resolution has been filed to explore “water banking” in Utah.
- A bill has been filed expanding college credits.
- A bill that expands what police can ask when they “stop and question.”
- A proposed constitutional amendment on municipal water rights. A similar bill deals with water rights and boundaries.
- A bill prohibiting “fringe gambling” devices which are seen in some convenience stores.
- A bill that cracks down on human trafficking.
- A bill lowering the age for a restaurant employee to take an alcoholic drink order in Utah to 18.