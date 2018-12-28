× Woman who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide scheduled for sentencing Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide in a November 2017 incident is due in court Friday for her sentencing.

Roxanna Molina, 28, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge in June after she hit and killed 19-year-old Robert Harsh at an intersection in Taylorsville.

In Utah, the crime of automobile homicide is one in which a driver operates a motor vehicle in a negligent manner and causes the death of another person while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Harsh was using a crosswalk at 4200 S Redwood Rd. when he was struck. A police report said Molina may have been traveling as high as 94 miles per hour when the Escalade she was driving struck Harsh.

Harsh was thrown 324 feet – about the length of a football field.

According to a probable cause statement in support of Molina’s arrest, she admitted to consuming approximately five shots of liquor and four beers prior to the accident that evening. A blood draw and preliminary toxicology report indicated Molina’s blood alcohol content was .17 percent – more than twice the legal limit.

Molina also pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving a death.

FOX 13 will update this article once Molina receives her sentence.