Woman who hit and killed teenager in Taylorsville while DUI receives a pair of prison sentences

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- A woman who was driving drunk when she hit and killed a 19-year-old man in Taylorsville over a year ago was sentenced Friday.

28-year-old Roxanna Molina was in a West Jordan courtroom along with dozens of her supporters, as well as dozens of family and friends of Robert Harsh, the young man she hit and killed.

Eight of Harsh's family spoke of his love for others, including his mother.

His father, Lemuel Harsh, spoke to Molina. "We have no bad feelings toward you," he said.

Molina addressed Harsh's family. "Begin by apologizing to every single one of you, for taking the innocent life of your brother and son," she said. "He is gone because of me for DUI."

Molina had a blood-alcohol content of .17 percent last November when she ran a red light at 4200 South and Redwood Road and hit Harsh as he walked in a crosswalk.

Her lawyer asked for leniency, saying Molina has taken responsibility for her actions.

The judge sentenced her to 1 to 15 years at the Utah State Prison for automobile homicide and zero to 5 years for leaving the scene of the accident.

The judge also ordered Molina to pay the victim's family more than $12,000 as well as $8,000 to the court.