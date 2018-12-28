Wasatch County ‘Snowbulance’ transports patient with dislocated shoulder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Search & Rescue crews in Wasatch County used its "Snowbulance" to transport a patient who was involved in a snowmobiling accident Thursday.

According to a post on the Wasatch County Search & Rescue Facebook page, the victim suffered a dislocated shoulder after crashing a snowmobile in the Strawberry Peak area.

"This required tranport while in the sitting position. This is so much easier with our snowbulance in cold weather," the post said.

The "Snowbulance" is an enclosed rescue pod on skis, and it can hold a patient on a stretcher and one or two medical attendants. Rescue crews used another snowmobile to tow the "Snowbulance" carrying the victim to safety.

The patient was then taken to Heber Valley Medical Center for treatment.