Wanted with Scott McKane: From stolen generators in Richfield to a laptop taken at the University of Utah

This week's Wanted starts with a smash and grab in Richfield. At least four men broke into a shop and stole $23,000 worth of generators. Two have been arrested but two are still outstanding. If you have any information, call Richfield Police at 435-986-8484

Cottonwood Heights Police are looking for a man and woman who used a stolen credit card at a Home Depot and at Valley Fair Mall. Call them at 801-944-7100 if you have any information

Tooele Police are looking for a man in a fraud case. The video is blurry, but if you have any information about the case, call 435-882-8900.

And Salt Lake City and University of Utah Police are looking for a man who stole a $2,500 laptop. They say the suspect watched the man buy the computer at the bookstore and confronted him in a parking lot and stole it. Call the SLCPD at 801-799-3000 or University Police at 801-585-COPS.