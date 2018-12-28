The weather is perfect for hitting a sledding hill, but these safety tips can help avoid a trip to the ER

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- With a lot of new snow, clear skies and kids still out of school, Primary Children’s Hospital is seeing an increase of sledders coming to the emergency room.

On a prime sledding hill day like Friday, as many as three injured kids make a trip to the ER.

“What we see here in our emergency room are mostly sledding accidents that involve mild concussions, injuries that require stitches,” Primary Children's spokesperson, Marilyn Morris said. "Broken arms, sprained arms, things like that.”

To prevent a trip to the ER, Morris said children can wear bike helmets, be observant of their surroundings, and avoid crowded sledding locations.

“Choose sledding spots that don’t have cars and trees and poles,” Morris said. “That’s what most kids are hitting when they have these injuries.”

Morris advises sledders to look before sliding down the hill, and check to make sure no one is sledding their way on the way back up the hill.

Wearing the right clothing is important as well.

“If you wear a knit scarf, make sure that it’s tucked in,” Morris said. “That can get hooked on the runners of the sled and cause some problems too.”