× Suspect surrenders after SWAT team responds to Grantsville home

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A SWAT team responded to a Grantsville home early Friday morning after police received a report of domestic violence.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a home near 200 Quirk St., where they learned four children and two adults were inside.

According to police, an armed man barricaded himself inside the home, but one child and one adult were able to escape.

A police negotiator placed a phone call to the suspect, who then surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

No one was hurt.