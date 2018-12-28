Rich’s Reviews: ‘Vice’
-
Rich’s reviews: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ and ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me’
-
Caroline Jones performs at Fox 13 before opening for Jimmy Buffett
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Pick of the Litter’ and ‘White Boy Rick’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘The Predator’ and ‘A Simple Favor’
-
-
Rich’s reviews: “Peppermint’ and ‘The Nun’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Johnny English 3’ and ‘Hunter Killer’
-
Deena on the Scene: fun activities to kick off the holiday season
-
Deena on the Scene: ice skating at the Gallivan Center opens, and other holiday-themed events
-
Rich’s Picks: Make plans for 2019
-
-
Tamara Vaifanua joins Fox 13’s Good Day Utah team
-
University of Utah to release findings, recommendations from review of Lauren McCluskey murder case
-
Rich’s Picks: holiday movies