OREM, Utah — Orem Police hope someone will recognize two people suspected of stealing a car and using the victim’s debit card.

According to a Facebook post from Orem PD, the suspects drove the victim’s car to the Orem Walmart, where they used the victim’s debit card to purchase clothing.

Anyone who recognizes the man and woman seen in the surveillance photos above is asked to call dispatch at 801-229-7070 and ask for Detective Norman.