Brent Christensen came up with the concept for Ice Castles while creating a winter wonderland for his children in his yard.

Now, the Ice Castles in Midway uses 10,000+ icicles, hand-placed every day and then sprayed with water repeatedly until the castles grow to about 30 feet tall.

You’ll find slides, slot canyons, crawl spaces, fountains, thrones and towers… all carved from ice.

You can find more information at icecastles.com.