Large number of crashes Thursday prompts safety reminders to drivers

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Highway Patrol reported there were 266 accidents within a 24-hour period on Thursday.

A main cause for these accidents was the harsh winter weather that was really making the Utah highways an icy, wet surface for drivers to travel on.

Fox 13 spoke to some local auto repair shops to see what kind of traffic they are seeing due to this weather and all the accidents that have been going on out on the roads.

“The average severity, that means average repair cost nationwide, is about $3,000,” said Reese Carter, with Big O Tires.

Carter said many people are coming in right now with bald tires, tires that have been worn down and would not drive with good traction through these current road conditions we are experiencing around the state.

“You can always do the penny test," Carter said. "If it hits the top of the president’s head on the penny then you are getting close to getting new tires put on."

Some drivers have let their cars, tires and inspections go and that has backfired on them. Fox 13 spoke to a driver who caused an accident and because of that it’s pushed him to do things differently now.

