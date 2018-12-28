Friday night hockey game between the Utah Grizzlies and the Allen Americans postponed

WEST VALLEY CITY — Friday night’s hockey match between the Utah Grizzlies and the Allen Americans from Allen, Texas has been postponed.

According to an Instagram from the Grizzlies, the game has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel delays.

The game has been rescheduled for this Sunday, December 30 at noon.

Tickets for tonight’s game will be valid for Sunday’s game, or may be exchanged for a future Grizzlies game.

The Grizzlies apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.