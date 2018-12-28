× Car fire, possible explosion in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Firefighters responded to a car fire in Murray Friday afternoon.

The fire is burning in the area of 2 East Regal Street and 4690 South. That’s where the Westwood Apartments are located.

Crews from the Murray Fire Department quickly knocked the fire down, but a Fox 13 news crew in the area heard an explosion.

The camera at the Intermountain Medical Center captured video of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.