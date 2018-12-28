4 Fashion trends as we head into 2019

Stevie Henderson joined us with a look at trends as we start the new year.
For New Year’s Eve and beyond here are her favorite fashion looks.
- Layers. When it’s cold outside, don’t be afraid to wear a lacy shirt under that spaghetti strapped dress.
- Color. Red is going to be very popular in 2019. You can’t go wrong with other bright colors like yellow either.
- Big, showy necklaces. Make a statement with your jewelry! And, you don’t have to spend a lot either.. there are a lot of options at stores ranging from department stores to grocery stores.
- Faux fur. It’s warm and your coat can make a fashion statement.
