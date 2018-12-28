4 Fashion trends as we head into 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stevie Henderson joined us with a look at trends as we start the new year.

For New Year’s Eve and beyond here are her favorite fashion looks.

Layers. When it’s cold outside, don’t be afraid to wear a lacy shirt under that spaghetti strapped dress. Color. Red is going to be very popular in 2019. You can’t go wrong with other bright colors like yellow either. Big, showy necklaces. Make a statement with your jewelry! And, you don’t have to spend a lot either.. there are a lot of options at stores ranging from department stores to grocery stores. Faux fur. It’s warm and your coat can make a fashion statement.

You can find more tips from Stevie on www.shopstevie.com or on social media @shopstevie.