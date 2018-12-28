3 appetizers for New Year’s Eve by Toni Jorgensen

Toni Jorgensen says you don't have to spend all day preparing a delicious appetizer for New Year's Eve. She shared recipes for three of her favorites.
Sea salt maple bacon crack
Small bag sea salt chips
4 sixes bacon
Cheddar cheese 1 cup
Maple syrup
Brown sugar 1/2
Cayenne pepper
On a tray that can be used in the oven line with parchment paper.
Place chips spread out over paper
Sprinkle brown sugar over the chips
Sprinkle 1 cup cheddar cheese shredded on top of the brown sugar
Cook bacon really well set aside to crumble Squeeze maple syrup over the chips and cheese mix heavy all over
Sprinkle just a little to taste it’s will make it hot
Set oven to 350
Bake for 15 minutes or until everything is melted Then set aside to cool it will become Like bark .
Sprinkle bacon on top
Then break like bark
Turkey and cheese pinwheels
Use wheat tortillas
Turkey sliced thin
Provolone or Swiss cheese
Lettuce leaf
Mayo if wanted
Lay the tortilla flat lay turkey in a row followed by the cheese and lettuce
Roll it up tight
Then cut in 1.5 inches wheels
Anti pasta on a stick
Toothpicks with frills
Geneoa salami or Italian salami
Green olives
Mozzarella balls
Or Swiss cheese cut in small blocks
Fresh basil leaves
Assemble as wanted put on a party tray