3 appetizers for New Year’s Eve by Toni Jorgensen

Toni Jorgensen says you don't have to spend all day preparing a delicious appetizer for New Year's Eve. She shared recipes for three of her favorites.

 

Sea salt maple bacon crack

Small bag sea salt chips

4 sixes bacon

Cheddar cheese 1 cup

Maple syrup

Brown sugar 1/2

Cayenne pepper

On a tray that can be used in the oven line with parchment paper.

Place chips spread out over paper

Sprinkle brown sugar over the chips

Sprinkle 1 cup cheddar cheese shredded on top of the brown sugar

Cook bacon really well set aside to crumble Squeeze maple syrup over the chips and cheese mix heavy all over

Sprinkle just a little to taste it’s will make it hot

Set oven to 350

Bake for 15 minutes or until everything is melted Then set aside to cool it will become Like bark .

Sprinkle bacon on top

Then break like bark

Turkey and cheese pinwheels
Use wheat tortillas
Turkey sliced thin
Provolone or Swiss cheese
Lettuce leaf
Mayo if wanted

Lay the tortilla flat lay turkey in a row followed by the cheese and lettuce
Roll it up tight
Then cut in 1.5 inches wheels

Anti pasta on a stick
Toothpicks with frills
Geneoa salami or Italian salami
Green olives
Mozzarella balls
Or Swiss cheese cut in small blocks
Fresh basil leaves
Assemble as wanted put on a party tray