3 appetizers for New Year’s Eve by Toni Jorgensen

Toni Jorgensen says you don't have to spend all day preparing a delicious appetizer for New Year's Eve. She shared recipes for three of her favorites.

Sea salt maple bacon crack

Small bag sea salt chips

4 sixes bacon

Cheddar cheese 1 cup

Maple syrup

Brown sugar 1/2

Cayenne pepper

On a tray that can be used in the oven line with parchment paper.

Place chips spread out over paper

Sprinkle brown sugar over the chips

Sprinkle 1 cup cheddar cheese shredded on top of the brown sugar

Cook bacon really well set aside to crumble Squeeze maple syrup over the chips and cheese mix heavy all over

Sprinkle just a little to taste it’s will make it hot

Set oven to 350

Bake for 15 minutes or until everything is melted Then set aside to cool it will become Like bark .

Sprinkle bacon on top

Then break like bark

Turkey and cheese pinwheels

Use wheat tortillas

Turkey sliced thin

Provolone or Swiss cheese

Lettuce leaf

Mayo if wanted

Lay the tortilla flat lay turkey in a row followed by the cheese and lettuce

Roll it up tight

Then cut in 1.5 inches wheels



Anti pasta on a stick

Toothpicks with frills

Geneoa salami or Italian salami

Green olives

Mozzarella balls

Or Swiss cheese cut in small blocks

Fresh basil leaves

Assemble as wanted put on a party tray