Don’t wait until midnight… celebrate the New Year a little early with the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration!

They’ll be counting down and blasting confetti at the stroke of noon on Monday, December 31 with B98.7.

There will be prize drawings, a photo booth, and other fun activities for children from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All activities are free with Aquarium admission or membership.

Visit thelivingplanet.com/noonyearseve for more information.