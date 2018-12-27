What should you do after you’re involved in a car accident?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nobody wants to get into an accident, but if you earned your license at age 16, the odds are quite good that you’ll experience some kind of crash by the time you’re age 34 at the latest. Over the course of a typical driving lifetime, you should have a total of three to four accidents.

Immediately after an accident you may be in shock. But after the shock passes, the first thing is to make sure that you, everyone else in the car, and the driver and passengers of the other vehicle are physically ok.

Then, call 911 and get in touch with the police and medical personnel, if needed. Ensuring that the proper authorities are on hand will help you in the long term, especially if there’s a personal injury lawsuit down the road. Once the police are on the scene, they’ll make a police report. This document could help you in a court case.

You should also document the accident by taking pictures or video of the crash, recording your account on your phone and finding witnesses. You are also obligated to inform your insurance company.

If you have retained an attorney to help you with the case, it’s always a good idea to have them assist with this call.

A good personal injury attorney, such as those at Craig Swapp & Associates, can monitor your case and medical recovery to ensure a stronger likelihood of a full and fair settlement.

For more information pleases visit craigswapp.com or call 1-800-404-9000.