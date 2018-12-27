Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell unveils his first Adidas signature shoe, The D.O.N. #1

PORTLAND, Oregon — Utah Jazz star, Donovan Mitchell, has unveiled his first Adidas signature shoe.
It’s called the “D.O.N. Issue #1.”
The title embodies Mitchell’s Determination Over Negativity.
The shoe’s name also pulls inspiration from classic comic books displaying issue numbers on the front cover as a testament to Mitchell’s nickname, “Spida.”
Mitchell let aspiring sports writers from his high school help reveal the shoe.
You can read all about Donovan’s new shoe on the Adidas website.
