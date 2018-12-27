SWAT team surrounds West Valley home after reports of shots fired, woman held against her will

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- West Valley Police responded to a report of a woman being held against her will early Thursday morning.

Police were sent to the home in the area of 6400 West and 4100 South around 3 a.m.

"Dispatch Center received reports of shots fired in a home with an adult female being held against her will," Lt. Steve Katz said.

The woman was able to get out of the home, and the focus shifted to the man barricaded inside.

"Our patrol officers responded and we've established a containment," Lt. Steve Katz said. "Since then our TAC Team has responded, our SWAT team, and we're actively engaging and attempting to make contact with an individual in the home."

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

