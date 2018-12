Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- There have been several weather-related crashes Thursday morning, all across northern Utah.

For the second day in a row, a snowstorm is making for a very slow and treacherous morning commute.

The Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to "PLEASE slow down even more than you think you need to."

Utah County roads are extremely slick. PLEASE slow down even more than you think you need to. Troopers are doing their best to respond to crashes, but if you've crashed it may be a while for us to get to you. If your car is driveable, move off to the next exit and call 911. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) December 27, 2018

