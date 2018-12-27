Public weighs in on proposed Salt Lake City import-export center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority made a motion to pass two things in a public meeting Thursday.

One, the creation of a project area for a company named "Stodler Rail."

Two, a request work proposal for public engagement, so community members can weigh in — specifically, on how they think the project should proceed and how the project can be "environmentally sensitive."

Many of those who attended the meeting expressed concern over the "green" factor of the project. Board Chairman Derek Miller said it's all being taken into consideration.

