Police looking for man who showed cashier a box cutter and robbed Salt Lake City Papa John’s

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are looking for a man who threatened a Papa John’s employee with a box cutter and demanded money.

The robbery took place at the Papa John’s pizza outlet located at 1230 West 600 North around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

The cashier complied and gave the male an undisclosed amount of cash, and he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his mid 20s, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve sweater with blue jeans and sneakers. He had a black stocking over his head and face.

If you have any information about this case, call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.