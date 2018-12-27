Northern Utah snow pack is average, and that’s good news

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) — Average never sounded like such great news, but that's exactly what Utah is seeing with current snowpack levels.

Fox 13 checked in with the hydrologist responsible for tracking the snow in Utah mountains.

Troy Brosten works with the National Resources Conservation Service in Utah. He says at this point in the season, Northern Utah mountains are at their historic average level for snow.

"Our snow pack is really double what it was last year, but last year was a horrible year," Brosten said.

While things look good in the North, Southern Utah has not seen as much snow, and they need it even more.