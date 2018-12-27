Men’s winter fashion for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Style Expert Jordan Kaufman joined us with some of his favorite winter wardrobe pieces for men in 2019.

When it comes to jeans, it's important to find the right fit and the right price. You can find great denim for between $70 and $100. Stretch jeans are all the rage!

One of Jordan's favorite things is to get a thicker flannel shirt instead of a jacket. Put a graphic t-shirt or a football jersey underneath to spice it up.

Beanies are a must! They're all around $20 so you can switch them out to match your outfit's style.

Sweaters are a must-have for the winter. Jordan showed off an Outpost sweater for $60. You can also wash and dry it.

A cool look right now is to wear drop-tail t-shirts (longer t-shirts) under another shirt.. so that it sticks out the bottom. Try it with shirts or sweaters.

Pullover fleece shirts are super soft and popular right now. And, they'll keep you warm and dry.

Socks are a great way to show your personality shine.. Jordan showed us some Stance designs and they're washable and can be dried as well.

Many boots are lined with wool or soft fabric. Find them for around $100 through Buckle.

Dickie's is a new brand at Buckle and you can find a nice, warm jacket for around $50.

You can find more of Jordan's style ideas @jordanstyles398 on Instagram. He offers tips and free shipping.