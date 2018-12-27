Healthy New Year’s snacks: Baked Spring Rolls, Jenga Sweet Potato Fries and dipping sauces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's joined us with some healthy and very tasty New Year's snacks.

Jenga Sweet Potato Fries

Ingredients:

2 yams or sweet potatoes, cut into wedges

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. black or white sesame seeds

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Honey Ginger dipping sauce:

¼ c. honey

2 tsp. soy sauce

½ tsp. ginger, minced

Directions:

1. Make the dipping glaze by putting the honey, soy sauce, and ginger in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Simmer 2 minutes until thickened. Remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Wash and cut the sweet potatoes into lengthwise wedges. Place the cut wedges into a bowl of water to prevent browning.

3. Dry off the wedges and place in a bowl with the oils, cinnamon, brown sugar, sesame seeds, salt and pepper.

4. Evenly layer the wedges on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper or sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Place in the oven and bake 25-30 minutes or until tender and golden brown. To serve, stack like a Jenga game and serve with sauce.

Baked Spring Rolls

Ingredients:

16 -20 spring roll or wonton wrappers

2 tbsp. canola oil

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. ginger, minced

½ lb. ground pork

2 c. cole slaw mix

½ lb. raw shrimp, peeled and deveined, chopped

2 tbsp. mirin (Asian sweet wine)

3 tbsp. soy sauce

¼ tsp. pepper

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 bunch green onions, chopped

2 tbsp. water

2 tbsp. cornstarch

Dipping Sauce:

¼ c. soy sauce

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. green onion, chopped

1 tbsp. brown sugar

Directions:

1. Make the dipping sauce by mixing the ingredients thoroughly with a whisk in a bowl. Set aside.

2. Make the filling by putting 1 tbsp. of the oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, ginger and cook 1 minute. Add the ground pork and cook just until it starts to brown. Drain any excess fat. Add the mirin, soy sauce, pepper, sesame oil, and green onions. Cook 3 minutes or until most of the moisture is gone. Add the shrimp and cook 2 minutes or until shrimp starts to turn pink. Add the coleslaw mix and stir. Remove from the heat and prepare to make the rolls.

3. Preheat the oven to 375. In a small bowl, combine the water and cornstarch and mix with a fork to make a slurry. This will be used to seal the rolls.

4. On a work surface, take one of the spring roll wraps and place it down so it looks like a diamond shape. Make sure to remove only 1 wrap and keep the others covered to prevent them from drying out. Brush some of the cornstarch slurry around the edges of the wrapper. Place a tbsp. of the ground pork filling towards the front of the wrapper facing you. Starting with the point of the diamond closest to you begin rolling the wrap away from you, folding the sides over halfway through the roll to seal the sides. Place the finished roll seam side down on a parchment lined sheet pan. Continue this process until all the rolls are made.

5. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Serve warm with the dipping sauce.

6. Continue this process until all the rolls are made. Brush the finished rolls with a little oil to help in the browning process. Place in the oven and bake.

Find these and more great recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com