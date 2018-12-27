× Draper police arrest man wanted in 4 different states

DRAPER, Utah — Draper police arrested a man Wednesday, only to find out later he has outstanding warrants in four other states.

Police arrested Andres Chavez, 46, after responding to a “possible rolling domestic” Wednesday, or a possible domestic disturbance taking place in a vehicle.

According to the probable cause statement, the arresting officer located the vehicle in question. Notes on the case stated Chavez was armed and threatened to kill a victim if approached by law enforcement. Both Chavez and the victim were in the vehicle.

Police were able to remove Chavez and search him. According the probable cause statement, police found two handguns on Chavez and multiple open containers in the vehicle.

The probable cause statement said Chavez smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim told police Chavez was her boyfriend of two years and they lived together in Texas. She also told police Chavez showed her firearms and told her he was going to kill her and her family.

The probable cause statement reports the victim told police she “just continued driving” to keep Chavez away from her family.

According to the probable cause statement, police contacted the Chavez’s daughter who confirmed what the victim said. The victim also told police Chavez wouldn’t let her leave the car for fear of the victim calling the cops.

Police arrested and charged Chavez with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, intoxication and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence.

Chavez has outstanding warrants in California, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas.