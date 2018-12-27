× CenturyLink service down – customers, businesses affected by widespread outages

CenturyLink customers in Utah and around the nation are reporting services are not working Thursday.

The company tweeted that the network disruption is affecting customer services shortly after 11 a.m. Mountain Time Thursday.

According to NewsWeek, Centurylink services have been down most of the day, and customers have been having trouble getting in contact with CenturyLink’s support department.

Several government organizations in Utah use CenturyLink for internet services, telephone services or both. Salt Lake City issued an apology to residents who may have trouble reaching different departments due to the outage.

