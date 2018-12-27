4 tips for a healthy new you, plus a 50-calorie Egg Muffin Eup recipe

If you are going to start 2019 on the right foot, you need to start with breakfast.
Intermountain Healthcare's Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Marysa Cardwell says a 50 calorie healthy egg muffin cup is a perfect way to start your day and the new year.
Cardwell also recommends these 4 tips: Eat breakfast, Increase vegetable intake, Stay hydrated Practice Intuitive Eating
Healthy Egg Muffin Cups
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup red pepper (measured after chopping)
1 cup green pepper (measured after chopping)
1 cup yellow onion (measured after chopping)
2 cups spinach – roughly chopped
1 cup mushrooms
2 cloves garlic (minced)
4 whole eggs
4 egg whites
Hot sauce – optional
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350degrees. Grease a standard non-stick 12-slot muffin pan - spray with cooking spray. Heat a large non stick skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add in oil, red pepper, green pepper, and onion. Saute 5-7 minutes - or until peppers are tender Add in spinach and mushrooms and cook for an additional 2 minutes In the last 30 seconds, add in minced garlic. Season with salt and remove from heat. Crack eggs/egg whites into a large 4 cup measuring cup and whisk together. Stir in cooked veggies. Pour the egg/veggie mixture evenly into the prepared muffin pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes - or until the tops are firm to the touch and eggs are cooked. Cool slightly and serve immediately !Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for about 4 days or frozen.
https://showmetheyummy.com/healthy-egg-muffin-cups/
For more healthy recipes and tips to stay on track go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/wellness-preventive-medicine/live-well/eat-well/