4 tips for a healthy new you, plus a 50-calorie Egg Muffin Eup recipe

If you are going to start 2019 on the right foot, you need to start with breakfast.

Intermountain Healthcare's Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Marysa Cardwell says a 50 calorie healthy egg muffin cup is a perfect way to start your day and the new year.

Cardwell also recommends these 4 tips: Eat breakfast, Increase vegetable intake, Stay hydrated Practice Intuitive Eating

Healthy Egg Muffin Cups

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup red pepper (measured after chopping)

1 cup green pepper (measured after chopping)

1 cup yellow onion (measured after chopping)

2 cups spinach – roughly chopped

1 cup mushrooms

2 cloves garlic (minced)

4 whole eggs

4 egg whites

Hot sauce – optional

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350degrees. Grease a standard non-stick 12-slot muffin pan - spray with cooking spray. Heat a large non stick skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add in oil, red pepper, green pepper, and onion. Saute 5-7 minutes - or until peppers are tender Add in spinach and mushrooms and cook for an additional 2 minutes In the last 30 seconds, add in minced garlic. Season with salt and remove from heat. Crack eggs/egg whites into a large 4 cup measuring cup and whisk together. Stir in cooked veggies. Pour the egg/veggie mixture evenly into the prepared muffin pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes - or until the tops are firm to the touch and eggs are cooked. Cool slightly and serve immediately !Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for about 4 days or frozen.

https://showmetheyummy.com/healthy-egg-muffin-cups/

For more healthy recipes and tips to stay on track go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/wellness-preventive-medicine/live-well/eat-well/