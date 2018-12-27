4 Facial skincare tools you need right now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jen MacDonald, aka "Beauty Maven Jen," says Gua Sha, or facial massage, is a big trend right now, and for a good reason! She says it moves stagnant energy and toxins out of the face, allowing you to attain the glow of true health. It also feels great on muscle tension! There are several tools you can use for Gua Sha. Jen prefers the following:

Rose Quartz Gua Sha Tool - She says rose quartz has a reputation for instilling one with "positive energy," and this Gua Sha tool also effectively stimulates blood flow and lymphatic movement. Rose Quartz Roller - Jen recommends putting the roller in the fridge, then gently rolling under eyes to not only stimulate lymph, but to de-puff as well! Facial Cupping Tools - Jen likes to use suction cups to massage the face, achieving all of the above benefits! My Skin Buddy - Forget your Clairsonic, Jen says! My Skin Buddy is much better for you, she says! It foregoes tiny brushes and instead uses thermal and light settings to penetrate and stimulate your skin and lymph. She swears by it, saying it will give you the healthy glow you've always wanted!

Find out more by visiting Jen on Instagram @beautymavenjen.