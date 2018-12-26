Winter storm on its way into northern and central Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures will drop Wednesday night, creating icy conditions from the leftover snow.

A second system will move in Thursday morning to bring another blast of cold air and widespread snow for northern and central Utah, including the Wasatch Front.

Expect 1 to 4″ of fresh snow by nightfall for the valleys.

Drivers are urged to use caution on the snowy roadways Thursday.

Conditions will dry out Friday, but temperatures will remain below average.

Salt Lake City:

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Thursday: A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs near 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 30.

St. George:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Breezy near canyons.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Near canyons, north winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph late.

Friday: Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph near canyons.

