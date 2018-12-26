Utahns stock up on supplies ahead of a second round of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The first round of post-Christmas snow left many breaking out the shovels, snow blowers and ice melt Wednesday morning.

As a second storm approaches, a double dose means clearing duty two days in a row. That prompted some to make a supply run, and re-stock before the next round.

At Home Depot in Cottonwood Heights Wednesday evening, several people stopped in to fill their carts with ice melt and shovels.

“‘Tis the season!” One woman said, as she set a shovel in her cart. And ‘tis the time to invest in whatever helps clear out snow from driveways and sidewalks.

A few people looked over brand new snowblowers, taking the plunge on the purchase.

This latest storm seemed to tip the scales on making the upgrade.

“It's no fun. It's a lot of work,” said Dannette Rose, who purchased a snowblower. “I just don't want to shovel, so now I have a snowblower. I don't have to shovel anymore.”

She knew she’d probably be using it right away.

“I think it's going to snow tonight and for the commute tomorrow,” Rose said.

Anton Brog already owns a snowblower but said his broke down Wednesday morning. He got ahead of dealing with Thursday’s storm by buying a replacement.

While he doesn’t like to shovel, he indicated that snow over the holidays isn’t so bad.

“All of our kids like sledding and enjoy the snow,” he said. “So it's worth it.”