Utahns display different approaches to holiday gift returns

Posted 10:27 pm, December 26, 2018, by

SALT LAKE CITY — The Optoro research firm says Americans will return 94 billion dollars worth of Christmas gifts this holiday season. A survey by WBR Insights showed Americans returned far more clothes than anything else last year.

Fox 13 went to the City Creek Center on the day after Christmas and met Utahns with all kinds of gift-returning philosophies.