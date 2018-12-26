Three critically injured in crash on Hwy. 89 near Panguitch
PANGUITCH, Utah — Three people suffered critical injuries Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 89 south of Panguitch.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near mile marker 114.
Sgt. Nick Street of UHP said a sedan was making a U-turn when a van crashed into the sedan’s side.
Five people in the van also suffered minor to serious injuries.
Medical helicopters were called to the scene to transport the critically injured patients.