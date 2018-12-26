Snow, slick roads making for a wild commute to work on the morning after Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- An overnight snow storm made for a slow and treacherous commute to work Wednesday morning.

Several crashes and slide-offs have been reported in the Salt Lake Valley and other parts of northern Utah.

According to a tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol, two of its vehicles were involved in crashes Wednesday morning.

Fortunately no one was injured in either crash.

The biggest problem is a semi rollover on southbound I-15 at 13200 South in Draper.

According to another UHP tweet, the truck is hauling dry goods, but there's no hazardous materials involved.

It was closing all four right lanes and backing up traffic.