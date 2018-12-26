Search underway for missing and endangered Herriman teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRIMAN, Utah -- Herriman police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered teenager.

15-year-old Lily Stephens was last seen at her home on Friday, December 21 around 5:30 p.m.

She left a hand-written note in her bedroom threatening to harm herself.

When she left, she indicated she was going to stay with a friend in the Draper area, but her whereabouts are unknown.

She did not take a coat of clothing appropriate for winter weather.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a bright yellow hoodie with the word "Brooklyn" in red on the front.

Call Herriman Police at 801-840-4000