Salt Lake City police looking for two women who robbed a 7-Eleven at knife point

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for two women who robbed a 7-Eleven store at knife point early Wednesday morning.

According to the Salt Lake City Police watch command log, the robbery took place at 2:39 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 776 South and 1300 East.

Employees reported two females entered the store, one of them brandished a knife and demanded cash.

The clerk complied, and the females fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black ski mask, black shirt and white shoes. The second suspect was wearing all black clothing with a grey pattern on the shirt.

If you have any information on this case, call police at 801-799-3000.