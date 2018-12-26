Real-life Utah foster family reviews ‘Instant Family’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Instant Family” is a current film which has gotten glowing reviews from critics.

But how does the film stack up against the real-life experiences of professionals and parents who work with youth in foster care every day?

Fox 13 reached out to Utah Foster Care and Tim and Heidi Naylor of Saratoga Springs to get their take on the movie.

Watch the video to see their reactions.

There are currently almost three thousand children in state care in Utah. Long after “Instant Family” has left theaters, there will still be a need for great, qualified foster parents. Learn more at https://utahfostercare.org/