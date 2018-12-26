Salt Lake City Police investigating body found in snow on North Temple Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City Police are investigating a body found in the snow Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered by a transient around 11:00 a.m. near 1500 West North Temple, that's near the Utah Department of Natural Resources office.

According to Sgt. Brandon Shearer with Salt Lake Police, the body is that of a black male in his mid 40s.

Sgt. Shearer says it's unknown how the man died, that there are no obvious signs of trauma, and that his body had probably been there since Tuesday night.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death because it is unexplained at this time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video