Link: Utah Foster Care Foundation
-
HAFB airmen deliver gifts to Utah foster children
-
Utah family with 20 children given surprise gifts on Christmas Eve by Fox 13’s Dream Team
-
Utah football coach who often covers costs for disadvantaged kids surprised by Fox 13 Dream Team
-
Today is day nine of the 13 Days of Giving
-
Utah foster mom charged with aggravated murder of 2-year-old in her care
-
-
Is Utah the Nation’s Dance Hub? This Company thinks so!
-
Former Spanish Fork police officer charged with multiple counts of voyeurism
-
Link: Utah 2018 Graduation Rates
-
The Servant Riders Ministry delivers Christmas to a Murray family whose young father is very ill
-
Link: Utah Food Bank
-
-
3 Questions with Bob Evans: Josh Kanter, founder of Alliance for a Better Utah
-
‘You’ve got a girl!’ Dash cam video shows Utah sheriff’s deputy help deliver baby on side of the road
-
A new court ruling could help Susan Cox Powell’s family in a lawsuit against Washington’s child welfare system