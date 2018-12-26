Government shutdown forces cancellation of Winter Steam Festival at Golden Spike National Historic Site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROMONTORY SUMMIT, Utah -- The annual Winter Steam Festival at the Golden Spike National Historic Site has been cancelled due to the federal government shutdown.

The news was posted on the site's webpage, along with a note that the website will not be updated until the shutdown ends.

It had been scheduled to take place December 28, 29 and 30.

The steam locomotive, No. 199, had been scheduled to make five runs on those days.

The event provides a unique opportunity to see a steam locomotive in winter, and an opportunity for guests to ride a hand car and motor car as well as enjoy free hot chocolate.

On May 10, 1869, four golden spikes were driven at the location in what is now remote Box Elder County to mark the completion of the transcontinental railroad.