Baseball bat-wielding man arrested after allegedly robbing Salt Lake City 'Family Dollar' store

SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly robbing a store and threatening an employee with a baseball bat.

Police were called to the Family Dollar store located at 855 South State Street in Salt Lake City around 7 p.m.

A clerk at the store told police a man carrying a baseball bat tried to enter the store.

The clerk asked the man to leave the bat at the door, and he complied.

Employees say they saw the man conceal merchandise under his clothes and leave the store.

An employee followed him out of the store but says the man threatened him with the bat and fled on foot.

Police located the man, Dakota Brannan, in the area and took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of shoplifting, as well as use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both class B misdemeanors.