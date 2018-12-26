× Avalanche danger remains issue for back-country skiers in ‘Moderate’ conditions”

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – Utah Avalanche Center warns skiers and boarders of backcountry avalanche danger brought about by fresh powder during ‘moderate’ danger days.

The Utah Avalanche Center said even when dangers seem low, there can always be a risk for avalanches, especially this year.

According to UAC, this year Utah has seen a shallow snowpack. When small storms packing a lot of powder come through (like the one seen Tuesday, and the one expected Wednesday night) they create a layer on top of that weak base, which can cause increased risks of slides — even when the danger levels are low.

They advise anyone hitting the backcountry to check the advisories and bring appropriate avalanche gear.

“I have my Beacon right here,” said backcountry skier Maren Schwenzfeier pulling a small device from inside of her jacket.

The device is connected in a network to all other users, when “search” mode is activated it can help to bring people to your location.

“If you were to be buried in the snow, it sends out a signal,” said Schwenzfeier. “So if you have a companion and they switch it to ‘search’ it will pick up that signal of your Beacon so they can come find you and dig you out hopefully unharmed.”

UAC posts daily advisories on their website, they can be found HERE.